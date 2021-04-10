Tom Cruise has been asked multiple times to stop smiling while filming action scenes

I think we can safely say that if there is anyone in this world who loves his work, it is Tom Cruise. The actor does not see anything problematic at the idea of ​​imminent death as he is known for shooting his own action scenes and not having stuntmen despite breaking his ankle filming ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’, almost drowning on the set of ‘Top Gun. Idols of the air ‘, or risk being crushed to death in’ Edge of Tomorrow ‘.

In a recent interview on ‘The Graham Norton Show,’ Cruise admitted that several times they had to ask you to stop smiling while filming the action parts, because he has such a good time jumping between buildings or jumping from planes that he forgets about the character and enjoys his adrenaline rush: “I’m a very physical actor and I love doing them. I study and train and I spend a lot of time getting it figured out. I’ve broken a lot of bones! The first time of any stunt scene is stressful, but also exhilarating. I’ve been told several times during the filming of a stunt to stop smiling! “

Tom Cruise is now 58 years old and has been playing secret agent Ethan Hunt in the ‘Mission Impossible’ saga since 1996. In addition to the films mentioned, Cruise has also shot himself the most dangerous scenes of ‘Days of Thunder’, ‘A Far Distant Horizon’, ‘Jack Reacher’, ‘The Last Samurai’ or ‘The Mummy’, but perhaps one of his most impressive feats is precisely the plane scene in ‘Fallout’, a jump in free fall almost 8000 meters from the ground where it reached 354 kilometers per hour and that it had to have the supervision of the Royal Air Force of the United Arab Emirates, the only country that would legally allow it to do so. The shoot was so dangerous that Cruise needed a special oxygen mask and suit that took about a year to design.

Delays

Unfortunately, to see him in action again, we will have to wait, since Paramount has updated this same Saturday, April 9, its release schedule, delaying its next three films: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ moves until November 19 of this year , ‘Mission Impossible 7’ has been postponed until May 27, 2022, and by domino effect ‘Mission Impossible 8’ falls until July 7, 2023. Other projects that Cruise has in the bedroom are the sequel to ‘On the Edge Tomorrow ‘titled’ Live Die Repeat and Repeat ‘, and two astronaut movies:’ Luna Park ‘and ‘SpaceX Project’, which in theory will shoot in space in collaboration with NASA. All three films would feature Doug Liman directing.