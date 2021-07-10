Tom Cruise gives encouragement to the English

London, United Kingdom.

The English captain, Harry kanerevealed that the American actor Tom cruise He expressed his encouragement to the players on his team before they play the final of the European Championship against Italy on Sunday.

“Obviously we have ex-players and people who contact us,” the Tottenham attacker explained to the BBC. “But yesterday (Friday) did Tom CruiseAnyone who likes soccer can contact you, “he said.

The star of films such as “Top Gun” or the “Mission Impossible” saga was present this Saturday at the Wimbledon women’s final, won by Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty, and according to Kane, he transferred his support to England before the historic final against the Italians.

“I think he was in the UK and called us on FaceTime, just to wish it. better to our group. It was kind of him“, explained Kane, scorer of four goals so far in the European Championship.

— Which player most deserves a winners medal? – # EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/lcwcYJ5kec – UEFA EURO 2020 (@ EURO2020) July 10, 2021

“I’m not sure if I will be in the final, but soccer is something important in the world. It is good to have support that comes from any profession,” Kane stressed.

England will play the first European Championship final in its history and aspires to conquer its second major tournament, after the 1966 World Cup.

