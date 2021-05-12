Tom Cruise defends his tantrum on the set Mission Impossible 7

At the end of December 2020 the great anger of Tom Cruise was reported on the filming set of Mission Impossible 7. The actor surprised some staff members by breaking the rules of the protocol designed to prevent COVID-19 infections and exploded with some quite hostile words that ended in the resignation of the aforementioned. For Empire magazine, Cruise He goes back to the subject and maintains that he had to be strict because at that time there was too much at stake. It is still possible to listen to the audios of the actor screaming across platforms.

The Sun was one of the first media to report on the startup of Tom cruise against the staff of Mission Impossible 7: “If I see them do it again, they’ll go, damn it. And if anyone on this team does it, that’s it. They are out there in Hollywood making movies right now thanks to us. We are creating thousands of jobs. ” The recordings had become complicated by the pressure of the pandemic and it was very necessary to have everything under control, however, some in the team decided not to respect the rules. Rumors also emerged that it had all been a publicity stunt to turn the spotlight on production.

Tom cruise he interviews with Empire and grants a few words on the subject: “I said what I said. The stakes were high at the time. ” The recordings of Mission Impossible 7 They have been characterized by their risk scenes, and it is presumed that they will be the most surprising in the entire history of the saga. Some behind the scenes that circulate on the network have shown us the protagonist jumping off a cliff on a motorcycle, falling by parachute or traveling on top of a train without protection. It is worth remembering that Tom He’s stunt-trained, so he doesn’t always need a stuntman to be a man of action. The actor also spoke to Empire about the motorcycle scene:

If the wind was too strong, it would pull me off the ramp. The helicopter [filmando la escena] it was a problem, because he didn’t want to go down the ramp at full speed and get hit by a stone. Or if it fell in a strange way, we did not know what was going to happen to the bike. I had about six seconds once I got off the ramp to pull the parachute and I didn’t want to get tangled up in the bike. If I had, that was not going to end well.

The franchise of Mission Impossible She is long-lived and powerful, with great action movies under her belt, something many stories her age can only dream of. Tom cruise has kept the Ethan Hunt story alive and fans are eager to learn about the new adventure. The seventh installment is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and, in addition to Tom, in its cast we find great Hollywood stars such as Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson and Simon Pegg. According to IMDb, it will hit theaters on May 27, 2022, so we will have to wait more than a year for the release.

Of course Tom cruise has many other plans in the pipeline. Recall that the actor intends to shoot the first Hollywood movie in space with the help of NASA and SpaceX, the space manufacturing company under the direction of Elon musk. The direction of the project is under Doug Liman and so far no details about the plot have been shared; both the star and the filmmaker will have to undergo an extensive training routine to withstand the journey outside of Earth.

