Tom Cruise is working on a film project with Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, and NASA to shoot the first fictional film in outer space, an exclusive from the Hollywood newspaper specialized in information, Deadline, announced today.

According to this news, the collaboration between Cruise and Musk, also creator of the company SpaceX, aims to record an action tape that does not yet have the support of any film studio and that would be in a very early phase.

In addition, the publication clarifies that this is not a new installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise.

“There has never been a protagonist who puts himself at risk as often as Cruise to achieve the most realistic action sequences possible. If he succeeds in filming a project on Musk’s spaceship, he will figure alone in the Hollywood record book. Stay tuned, “said the Deadline news, which has been replicated by numerous US media outlets.

There are no more details of this information and at the moment Musk, who is usually very active on Twitter, has not commented on social media.

Curiously, the leak was published at the same time that the businessman wrote a brief message stating “mother and baby, all well”, confirming that the son he has had with his partner, singer Grimes, has just been born.

In addition, Musk’s space company, SpaceX, has made headlines during the coronavirus pandemic for sending a new batch of 60 satellites to Earth’s orbit from its Starlink project, with which it seeks to create its own high-speed internet network at the global.

For his part, Tom Cruise would be finalizing the details of this tape during his break in the filming of Mission: Impossible 7, which was one of the first productions that had to be completely stopped when in February he was alerted to the expansion of the coronavirus in Italy. and the team was starting the recording in Venice.

The pandemic has forced to postpone deliveries seven and eight of the Mission: Impossible franchise, which will not be released until the end of 2021, in the case of the first, and the end of 2022, the second.

