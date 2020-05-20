Mission Impossible, & nbsp;Top Gun& nbsp; or & nbsp;War of the Worlds –That & nbsp;“Bolted” the role of Jack Reacher to Dwayne Johnson& nbsp; and soon to be & nbsp;the first actor to shoot a movie in space-, it does not surprise anyone to appear on the lists of highest paid actors in the world. Even if it’s just for those endless careers that he sticks and sticks at his 57 years! “Data-reactid =” 12 “> At this point, what Tom Cruise He is one of the highest grossing and popular stars in the entire history of cinema. He seems unquestionable. The protagonist of the Impossible Mission saga, Top Gun or The War of the Worlds –which “bolted” the role of Jack Reacher to Dwayne Johnson and who will soon be the first actor to shoot a movie in space–, does not surprise anyone when appear on the lists of highest paid actors in the world. Even if it’s just for those endless careers that he sticks and sticks to his 57 years!

Casumo& nbsp; has carried out the same calculation, establishing a striking ranking with the ten highest paid actors in the world in relation to the number of words spoken in their films. And of course Tom is still the king with nothing less than & nbsp;6,480 euros ($ 7,091) per word. “data-reactid =” 25 “> Oddly enough, Casumo has carried out the same calculation, establishing a striking ranking with the ten highest paid actors in the world in relation to the number of words spoken in their films. And of course Tom is still the king with none other than 6,480 euros ($ 7,091) per word.

gambling life& nbsp; in some of the most dangerous action scenes ever filmed. So perhaps a few more “static” actors, like Leonard DiCaprio or Tom Hanks, better fit this pay-per-word rule. “Data-reactid =” 29 “> Let’s face it: Cruise is also the perfect example of the actor who He earns his salary, and not just with nice words – but risking his life in some of the most dangerous action scenes ever filmed, so perhaps other, more “static” actors, like Leonard DiCaprio or Tom Hanks, are better suited to this salary per word rule.

In any case, take a look at the full list to translate quotes into numbers (and realize what it means to be truly rich):