Tom Cruise broke the silence about filming

After all the rumors that circulated about the troublesome filming of Mission Impossible 7, Tom Cruise has spoken about it.

About the filming of Mission Impossible 7, many details were revealed that did not leave Tom Cruise very well. The pandemic made productions very difficult, causing them to have to pause their work or move on, but with very important measures for health. Mainly, during the filming of said film, everything happened: screaming audios, rumors about robots against COVID, and a great etcetera.

Recently Tom Cruise, the star of one of the most successful action sagas on the big screen, was the subject of numerous comments since he resumed filming Mission Impossible 7. This did nothing other than surround a production that is not for nothing simple before which this star assumed much of the responsibility since the coronavirus changed everything.

The word of the actor

Tom Cruise recently spoke about this topic in an interview with Empire. There the actor said that he is “responsible for thousands, if not tens of thousands of jobs.” “All my friends in the industry, the people who are in distribution and my team said to me: ‘What are we going to do? I could lose my home! ‘ So I said to the studio and to the industry in general: ‘We will be back. Let’s get everyone back to work. We are going to start shooting in the summer, and we are going to find out how to do it safely ”.

Without a doubt, Tom Cruise promised and delivered. Mission Impossible 7 was one of the first major productions to return to the fray, a return to activity that was not easy at all. “It was seven days a week, 24 hours a day, just dealing with the emotions of the whole team and helping them manage them. There was social distancing, there were face masks, little ‘bubbles’ of crew members, like one makeup artist for every two actors, plus department heads who isolated themselves in their own hotel rooms, drove to the set, filmed the scene, and then they returned to the hotel until needed again. We made groups of five people ready to quarantine if any of them contracted the virus. “