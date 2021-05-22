Tom Cruise barely manages to shoot the most mythical scene of ‘Mission Impossible’

The ‘Mission Impossible’ saga has come to be known as “let’s see what crazy Tom Cruise has done now.” In recent films we have seen him scale the tallest building in the world, hold his breath longer than a normal human being could or take off with a plane … clinging to the outside of the plane. But ‘Mission Impossible’ has already started with a scene that is an absolute part of film history, which has been analyzed, remembered and parodied dozens of times. How to forget Ethan Hunt hanging from the ceiling to avoid touching the ground.

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Brian de Palma’s film, the actor explained that we almost ran out of that scene because he was not able to balance once he went down. He only did it with an unexpected little trick on the last take: “We were running out of time, and I kept hitting my face and the shot wasn’t working. Brian said, ‘one more and I’ll have to cut it up and do it.’ I said, ‘I can do it. And I went down to the ground and didn’t touch it. I remember thinking, ‘God. I haven’t touched it. ‘ And I held on, and held on, and held on, and held on. I was sweating and sweating. And he kept recording“says THR.

The trick? Some members of the team gave him several pound coins, which are quite heavy, and he put them in his shoes to act as a counterweight., thus avoiding leaning forward and hitting the ground again. It’s lucky that Cruise came up with that idea to come up with a solution at the last minute. And from there, ‘Mission Impossible’ only went further.

Tom Cruise’s Next Madness

We are looking forward to seeing what he has prepared for us in ‘Mission Impossible 7’, a film that has ended up having to be shot against the wind, tide and the coronavirus. It will be released in theaters on May 27, 2022 and has been directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who has already been in charge of ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’ and ‘Mission Impossible: Secret Nation’. Cruise has promised that the jewel in the film’s crown will be a scene where he jumps off a cliff with a motorcycle and is probably the most dangerous of all the ones he has done as Ethan Hunt. Which is saying.