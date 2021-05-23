Tom Cruise and how Spielberg helped the first ‘Mission: Impossible’

Today, May 22, marks the 25th anniversary of the premiere of the first ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie. The play that Brian de Palma started already has five sequels and a sixth and seventh are on the way. There is no doubt that a franchise that lasts three decades and up to 8 films maintaining the level is a success.

Tom Cruise has spoken with Collider about this event and recalled, beyond Brian de Palma, how important Steven Spielberg turned out to be. Why? Well, precisely so that De Palma was the director of it:

I remember one night I went[toSpielberg’shouseandBrianDePalmawastheresothethreeofushaddinnerAndweweretalkingaboutmoviesandtherewasBrianandI’dseenallofhismoviesandIwenthomethatnight’MissionImpossible’wasonmymindIwasalsopreparing’InterviewwiththeVampire’atthetimeworkingonsomeotherthingsAndIcamehomethatnightandstayedupforabout14hoursendedupgettingalltheDePalmafilmsandwentbacktostudyingthemIjustsaid’OhmyGodyouhavetodirect’MissionImpossible'[alacasadeSpielbergyestabaBrianDePalmaasíquelostrescenamosYestábamoshablandodepelículasyestabaBrianyyohabíavistotodassuspelículasymefuiacasaesanoche’Misiónimposible’estabaenmimentetambiénestabapreparando’Entrevistaconelvampiro’enesemomentotrabajandoenalgunasotrascosasYvolvíacasaesanocheymequedédespiertounas14horasacabéconsiguiendotodaslaspelículasdeDePalmaylasvolvíaestudiarSimplementedije’Diosmíotienequedirigir’Misiónimposible’

De Palma was the first of many directors to direct films in the Tom Cruise franchise. They were followed by John Woo (who we claim), JJ Abrams, Brad Bird and Christopher McQuarrie. The latter is actually the only director who has repeated, he already has two and is preparing the next two, so his resume will have half the films of the franchise.

However, everything we know today as ‘Mission impossible’ was born there, in that Tom Cruise who went to dinner with a director and ended up meeting another, an inveterate formalist like De Palma who gave the franchise that something that makes so special, that millimetric construction of sequences, worth the redundancy, impossible.

Mission Impossible 7 will hit theaters on May 27, 2022.

