Tom Cruise and his stunt with the motorcycle

Christopher McQuarrie is excited about his role as architect of the contemporary phase of the saga Mission Impossible and, judging by the results, the very Tom cruise He is delighted with the freedom that the director gives him to show off by playing his neck on each shoot.

Immersed in preparing the next ‘Mission impossible 7‘(2022) the team ran into the problem of the coronavirus crisis just when filming was to begin in Venice but, luckily for everyone, the filming of the seventh installment has ended up being satisfactory and, to celebrate, nothing like own self Cruise replaying a motorized scene that will make our hair stand on end:

“If the wind had been too strong, I would have thrown myself off the ramp,” he tells Empire of a scene where he will fly with a motorcycle. Literally. “The helicopter was a problem because I didn’t want to go down the ramp at full speed and get hit by a stone. Or if it came out weirdly, we didn’t know what was going to happen to the bike. I had about six seconds once I got off the ramp to pull the parachute and I didn’t want to get tangled up in the bike. If I did, it wouldn’t end well. “

