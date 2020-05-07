Cinema, among many other things, has helped us to explore distant worlds that live in our imaginations. It has helped us to travel to other planets, other galaxies and other realities that otherwise would cost us more work to conceptualize. The Méliès brothers did it in 1902 with the Journey to the Moon, and since then the cinema developed a special taste for exploring outer space.

As an exercise, we could make a list of movies that develop or talk about outer space and we wouldn’t end up in a very good time. However, there is a list that is empty at the moment in the history of cinema and space. A list that Tom Cruise, Elon Musk and NASA have already looked at and are ready to write the first name on it.

By reading these names you can imagine the project at hand: The first movie in history to be recorded in space! As Deadline reports, Tom Cruise, the company of Elon Musk, Space X, and NASA, are planning to make the first action adventure that will be filmed outside the limits of this world.

To Mission Impossible, Tom Cruise is clear that this is something he wants to do. Although at the moment, according to the available information, there is no study interested in venturing out what this would mean. (Many are already starting to point up to insurance costs $$$).

But do not be disappointed, the plan is a reality. If we trust anyone to do this, it is Tom Cruise and the great Elon Musk, who have always carried their visions to reality no matter how difficult they look.

Now we have to wait patiently and see how this possible production develops. Nor would it hurt to pray to the gods of the cinema for this to happen …