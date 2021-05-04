Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes leave the Flash after season 7

A few hours ago we were talking about episode 150 of “The Flash” that would bring the return of Nora West-Allen, and now we go to the news of the departure of the actors Tom cavanagh Y Carlos Valdes placeholder image of the series. It is not the first that there has been a rumor or idea pointing to his not returning, but it finally seems that it becomes official.

The Deadline media reports that the pair of actors They will not return for the already confirmed eighth season of the series. That is, we will not have the return of Cisco Ramon or Harrison Wells, two characters (the second in their variants) who have been present since the beginning of the series. In fact, he was two of only six remaining original Flash cast members, alongside Grant Gustin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker.

Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our series for seven seasons, and they will be greatly missed, ”says ‘The Flash’ executive producer / showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement. They are both incredibly talented in creating beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have grown to love. So we are happily keeping the door open for return appearances.

Valdes, who plays Cisco Ramon, will end his run as a series regular after the current seventh season with a final appearance in the seventh season finale. Valdés also plays Ramón’s doppelganger on Earth-2, who goes by the name Reverb, and has also played Ramón’s doppelganger on Earth-19, who goes by the name Echo.

As for Cavanagh, who has played Eobard Thawne / Reverse-Flash, as well as the different versions of Harrison Wells, he was scheduled to end his run as a series regular at the end of the sixth season, according to reports from Deadline. What’s more, the actor hinted at it in an Instagram post from February 2020 (we leave it below), but a couple of weeks later, the pandemic jumped, paralyzing the production of the series and causing a change in the structure of the sixth season. As a result, Cavanagh continued as a series regular until Season 7 episode 3, “Mother,” which closed the Season 6 story, but continued on the series as a recurring guest star. He has not been seen much since the third episode, but they have promised that he will return (according to various reports, he points to episodes 9 and 10 of the season, and others later). There are currently no plans for Cavanagh to continue on the series beyond this season.

Although there are no plans, as Wallace says, the possibility of a specific appearance will still be there.

Via information | Deadline