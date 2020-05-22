The story of Tom brady as a professional player dates back to 2000, when New England Patriots They chose the young quarterback, from the University of Michigan; during the sixth round of the Draft and with the pick 199.

“I am the best decision this franchise has ever made,” was Tom Brady’s words to Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Those words seemed risky, but it was clear to Tom Brady, to do everything possible to achieve glory.

In 2001 after one season and due to an incident suffered by quarterback Drew Bledsoe in a game against the Jets, head coach Bill Belichick opted to leave Brady as the manager of the team.

The first championship: Super Bowl XXXVI

In his first season as starting quarterback Tom Brady would go on to contest his first Superbowl on February 3, 2002 in New Orleans against the Rams, National Conference champions; at that time still installed in the city of San Luis, now in Los Angeles.

That was the third time that the New England Patriots franchise played a final after doing so and falling in Super Bowl XX and Super Bowl XXXI.

In a very tight game, the Rams led by quarterback Kurt Warner went up on the scoreboard for the first quarter, but the Patriots’ offense responded and the game tied 17-17 for the final quarter.

In the final seconds, kicker Adam Vinatieri gave them the win after scoring a 48-yard field goal and remaining the final cards 20-17, thus achieving the first Vince Lombardi Trophy for those of New England.



Super Bowl XXXVIII: Equals John Elway

Tom Brady’s next date on Super Sunday was February 1, 2004, now it was time to shine at Reliant Stadium (now NRG Stadium) home of the Houston Texans.

The Carolina Panthers made it to the Super Bowl after having a brilliant season with passer Jake Delhomme.

The scoreboard ended 32-29 in favor of Brady’s team, who during the game was able to throw for 354 yards and get 32 ​​complete passes, three touchdowns and suffer an interception.

Again it would be thanks to a field goal that the Patriots managed to crown themselves. For the second time, Brady was awarded the Most Valuable Player award in the Super Bowl and managed to equal John Elway with two Vince Lombardi Trophies.

Super Bowl XXXIX: Reach Troy Aikman’s Mark

For the third time in four years, New England came to play a Super Bowl, Brady was entrenched and emerged as the rival to beat.

The Patriots had won 21 games in a row without knowing the loss, adding to the previous season; In the playoffs they beat the Indianapolis Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were considered the best defense that season.

In the final they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 on February 6, 2005 in Jacksonville. With this victory Tom Brady was already in the select group of the 5 most winning quarterbacks in all NFL history, equaling the legendary Troy Aikman of the Dallas Cowboys.

Super Bowl XLIX: Brady ties Joe Montana

It took 10 years for Tom Brady to consummate a victory again during the big Super Bowl party and in 2015 he got his fourth championship ring on the SB XLIX.

This after multiple attempts to advance in the playoffs and have twice lost to Eli Manning’s NY Giants in Super Bowl XLII and XLVI.

In that final, the Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-24, Brady completed 37 of the 50 passes thrown for 328 yards, 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

For the third time, he would be named MVP of the Super Bowl and would equal, in this distinction, with the San Francisco 49ers legend quarterback Joe Montana; in addition to reaching it with the same number of championships with 4, a figure that is also shared by the legendary Terry Bradshaw of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Super Bowl LI: Tom Brady wins it all

Two years later, on February 5, 2017, Brady would have his date with history, in one of the most shocking and exciting games of his career.

The Atlanta Falcons were vastly superior in the first half of the game, going 21-3; Many hoped that trend would continue after the halftime show returned.

At the end of the third quarter, the Falcons were already winning by a score of 28-9 and it seemed that everything was written, but Brady would reverse the situation and row against the current.

For the final period, the biggest return in the history of the Super Bowl in the NFL was consummated, Brady did the unthinkable, placing the final cards 34-28 in favor of those of New England.

It was a screaming game, where the highest number of first and ten for a game in history with 37 also appeared.

That year Brady won it all: The MVP of the season for the third time (2007, 2010 and 2017), his fourth Super Bowl MVP (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XLIX, LI) and his fifth Vince Lombardi Trophy, making him the most winning quarterback in all history.

Super Bowl LIII: The best of all time is proclaimed

2018 would be the year of the rematch for Tom Brady, after having fallen in the LII edition of the SB against Philadelphia Eagles.

Now it would be the city of Atlanta, the headquarters of the ninth Super Sunday that Tom Brady would dispute and he would do it in front of some old acquaintances: Los Angeles Rams.

In an extremely complicated game, where the defenses were the main protagonists and where the fewest points were scored in a final, the Patriots managed to get ahead with just a score of 13-3.

With this sixth championship ring, Tom BradHe is ranked as the GOAT in the NFL (Greatest of All Time) and is the oldest veteran quarterback to win the Super Bowl at 41 years and 6 months.

Without a doubt Brady’s words upon arrival in the NFL turned out to be prophecy; But chapters can still be written within the success story of Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr, as this season we will witness what he can do, wearing the colors of his new team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady has revealed that in 2021 his documentary series will be released, which will be called “Man in the Arena” and we will know the more human side of the quarteback that wears the mythical jersey number 12.

