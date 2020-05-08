Mexico.- The duel between quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees will mark the start of the NFL.

The League unveiled its schedule for the 2020 campaign, and in Week 1 the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where Brady is now active, will meet at the home of the New Orleans Saints.

That duel will take place on Sunday, September 13 in the afternoon.

The season will kick off on Thursday, September 10 with the duel at the home of the Kansas City Chiefs champions, who will host the Houston Texans.

The NFL released its schedule for the 2020 campaign, which is intended to be with people in the stands and did not undergo any changes in dates with respect to the original plan that was held prior to the pandemic.

It will kick off on Thursday, September 10 and conclude on Sunday, February 7 with the completion of Super Bowl LV, to be held in Tampa Bay.

It stands out that the preseason will also be four weeks, unchanged due to the Covid-19 theme.

Another game that stands out from opening day is the visit of the Dallas Cowboys to the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to face the Rams. It will be the official game debut of that property.

There will be a start on two Monday nights. The Pittsburgh Steelers will visit the New York Giants, and the Titans will go to Denver.

In season, the Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders, will officially open on September 21 against the New Orleans Saints, playing Monday night in Week 2.

Thanksgiving will take place on Thursday, November 26 and the games will be: Houston Texans vs. Detroit Lions, Washington Redskins vs. Dallas Cowboys, and Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers.

