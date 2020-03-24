Tom brady took advantage of the pandemic of Covid-19 to promote exercises and diets within your company TB12 Sports.

On this platform, there are routine programs and proposals to stay physically active and take care of health, through sport.



“We are in a difficult time, but following these steps can change your life in several areas,” said the new quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, by mentioning your company as an option for those who stay home to prevent infections.

“I hope you are in good health. We have a body and we must take care of it. I am with you ”, he concluded.

On the website, the quarterback sells all kinds of merchandise, such as T-shirts, pants, sportswear, food supplements, and exercise tools.

