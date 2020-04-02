Tom brady will rent the house of Derek Jeter in Florida because he will play in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The veteran quarterback, a former Patriots pastman, will live under the roof of the mansion of the most iconic player of the modern era of the Yankees from New York, who today is part of the owners of the Miami Marlins.

According to local reports, the property is located in Davis Islands, one of the most prestigious areas in Tampa, and is nicknamed St. Jetersburg by neighbors.

Brady’s new home is from 2 thousand 868 square feet, with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a pool, three-car parking and a jetty, according to the New York Times.

READ MORE: Carlos Albert questions Miguel Herrera’s moral quality

Between 2005 and 2006, while still playing for the Yankees, Jeter paid between $ 7.5 and $ 8 million per lot, and construction was completed in 2010.

The former baseball player no longer lives there, as he lives in Miami, where he manages the Marlins, while Brady needed a place for himself and his family near the Buccaneers’ facility.

.