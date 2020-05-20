Quarterback Tom brady, who will play for the first time this season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has taken advantage of the opening of commercial activities in the state of Florida to launch a new “immunity supplement”, for the second time, during the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Brady launched the new product, called PROTECT, through its company TB12 Sports. This is a supplement package similar to the one that arrived at your online store in late March.

“Over the years I learned how important it is to be proactive in taking care of my own body,” Brady, 42, said in an Instagram post that went up on Monday.

“I am truly proud to announce this amazing new TB12 product that will provide them with exactly what they need to stay healthy, strong and resilient for whatever comes their way.”

Brady, in a later post he also put on Instagram, said he used the product on a daily basis. PROTECT is sold as a 30-day supply for $ 45 and is intended to help activate the immune system while counteracting “stress-induced immune suppression.”

The package lists vitamin C, larch extract, and elderberry among the ingredients, and a disclaimer states that the product is not approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and that “It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.”

Elderberry and larch extract are commonly promoted natural remedies for cold and flu. Elderberry is present in two products that have been identified by the FDA as fraudulent in claiming that they prevent or treat the coronavirus.

TB12 CEO John Burns defended the timing of the launch to Yahoo! Sports. “Now more than ever, it is important to have daily support for a healthy immune response, as our bodies are subject to constant stressors that deplete their resources,” said Burns.

In late March, Brady promoted a $ 147 TB12 wellness package that included five products. According to MassLive, Brady touted the products on Instagram as “immune boosters.”

Brady, as a free agent, after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, signed with the Buccaneers for two seasons and a guaranteed $ 50 million, in addition to being able to increase his income to 59 with performance bonuses.

