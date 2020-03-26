Joe Montana broke the silence about separating Tom brady with the New England Patriots.

“I still don’t understand how New England let him go,” said the San Francisco 49ers legend.

“I don’t know what’s going on in there, but someone made a mistake. I still don’t understand,” Montana told USA Today.

Brady announced his decision to leave New England after a 20-year relationship. The six-time Super Bowl champion signed with Tampa Bay. The quarterback left a legacy in New England.

Montana shared Brady’s experience leaving his long franchise near the end of his career. Montana was traded to the Chiefs in 1993 after 13 seasons and four Super Bowls with the 49ers. He and Brady are one of only two quarterbacks to ever win more than four Super Bowls and multiple MVPs.

Montana was 17–8 in two seasons with Kansas City before retiring after the 1994 season. Brady joins the Patriots after shooting for 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns last season.

“Can do it [triunfar con los Buccaneers]? Yes, but physically, it becomes a different game when you have to keep the ball, because they will hit you. What they did in New England was get rid of the ball very quickly. Weird was when he threw deep. Perhaps now he has a better offensive line than he had in Patriots, “he said. Joe Cool.

“I think it will be fun for him[[Tom]. Probably, for the first time in a long time, he will have a good time, from what I understand from what he has said and from what I have read. “

