Tom Brady announced through his social networks a message that sounds like he will be leaving the New England Patriots next season.

Brady became an unrestricted free agent on March 18.

The Patriots now have a gap in their quarterback list after Tom Brady’s departure.

While the seeds for this day were sown last summer, when New England agreed not to use the franchise tag on Brady if it did come to free agency, that doesn’t lessen the impact that for the first time in two decades, the Patriots are looking for a player for that position.

Brady’s departure leaves 23-year-old Jarrett Stidham as the only quarterback in New England.

Brady had been one of five players in NFL history to spend 20 seasons with a single organization, along with kickers Lou Gorza (Browns) and Jason Hanson (Lions), defender Darrell Green (Washington) and offensive tackle. Jackie Slater (Rams). Slater, of course, if the father of the Patriots’ special teams captain, Matthew Slater, he just re-signed with the Patriots on a two-year contract.

Tom Brady leaves the Patriots after two decades Posted by Pedro Castro Amare on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Our Pedro Castro Amaré reacted to Brady’s departure as soon as it was announced.

Brady, who will be 43 in August. He holds all the significant records in the history of the New England franchise. He is also at the top of the list for many league-wide records, including second in passing yards (74,571) and touchdown passes (541) behind Drew Brees.

Of course, Brady’s six Super Bowl wins and nine total appearances in the game are records that really set him apart from anyone else in the 100-year history of the NFL, regardless of position.

Stidham is a candidate to be the Patriots’ starting quarterback in Week 1 in 2020, but the team is extremely likely to be active in both free agency and commercial markets to attract a veteran as well. New England may also return to the draft for a passer, which would be the third consecutive year that the team selects a QB; The Patriots used a seventh-round pick in 2018 on Danny Etling.

With Slater and fellow free agent Devin McCourty returning to New England, the Patriots’ locker room won’t be without its usual lead without Brady.

But make no mistake about it: Foxboro will have anything but a family feel without Brady.

.