Many people can tell that someone knocked on their door and, when they had an answer, they noticed that they were wrong. Few can say that a clueless man got in, realized his mistake and left; but only one can tell that story and describe the clueless as a winner of six rings of Super bowl.

Last April 7, David Kramer, a citizen of Tampa and neighbor of the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich, woke up thinking that it would be one more day of quarantine and that nothing special would happen. He was wrong.

While talking on the phone from her kitchen, she noticed that someone entered her residence through the front door. It was about Tom brady, who demonstrated that he not only moves confidently within his protective bag, but also through the streets of his new city.

In an interview with the TMZ portal, Kramer told how his accidental encounter with the new town superstar was.

“I was sitting here and I see a tall guy come into my house. He didn’t even look at me, he just put his suitcases on the floor and I will never forget the expression on his face when he looked up at me,” he said.

The surprise, however, was not only for the legendary player. Shit! Tom Brady is in my fucking house! Kramer thought, though he didn’t reveal the words he spoke instantly.

“He was like, ‘I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry!’ He grabbed his bags and left. I don’t think I have seen anyone leave a house faster,” he said.

The resident recalled it as a humorous moment and assured that he had no problem with the incident, because he understood that Brady was only looking to meet with his new coordinator.

When Massachusetts has been your home for 20 years and suddenly you move to Florida, you have to go through the area before you get comfortable and Tom Brady already checked it.

