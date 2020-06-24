Tom Brady and nine of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers team disobeyed health orders and returned to practice

The quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady, and several of his colleagues trained in the Berkeley Prep Tuesday morning, despite two players and an assistant coach from that team testing positive for coronavirus last week.

Despite the positive cases, the players of the Buccaneers continue to perform training in a group at that local high school.

The Tampa Bay Times reported Tuesday that Brady and other players trained, despite the National Football League (NFL) Players Association advising against group training.

Brady trained today with Rob Gronkowski, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller, Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Mike Edwards, Blaine Gabbert, Ryan Griffin and Ryan Jensen.

NFLPA Medical Director Thom Mayer said Saturday that players should not “participate in practice together in private practice.”

He said that “keep in mind that it is our agreed medical opinion that, in light of the increase in coronavirus cases in certain states, no player should participate in the practice of private training,” said Mayer.

“Our goal is for all players and their families to be as healthy as possible in the coming months,” he added.

The doctor indicated that “we believe this is the best for all the players we advise.”

Both the league and the team and the Players Association were informed of the training.

In that regard, Brian McCarthy, an NFL spokesman, said, “All NFL associates, including the NFLPA, must follow the recommendations and guidelines of state and local authorities, and medical experts.”

While the NFLPA said, “We have no further comment at this time outside of the statement we released through Dr. Mayer.”

Infections in the state of Florida and in the Tampa Bay region are on the rise.

The Hillsborough County government released a public service announcement on social media Saturday with Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, encouraging residents to take precautions, just as the state topped 100,000 infections, with a record increase. a day with 4 thousand new cases.

“During these difficult times, it is important that we all demonstrate that we care about the health of our community,” Arians noted in the video.

He adds that “you could spread coronavirus without knowing it. Wear a mask, wash your hands, keep your social distance from each other, be strong and go to the Buccaneers. ”

However, none of the recommendations that Arians asks for in the video are fulfilled by the players of the team to which they ask the fans to give their support.

With information from .