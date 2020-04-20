Photo: Hobby Consolas

Gene Deitch, one of the most talented entertainers of the history of cinema, died at 95 years. Perhaps an unsuspecting person cannot keep the name in mind, but suffice it to say that with shorts like “Tom and Jerry” and “Popeye” it left its mark on several generations.

The artist was found in his department of Prague in Czech Republic, as reported by its editor. Until now the causes of the death of Deitch, who had been born on August 8, 1924 in Chicago, United States.

Gene, whose full name was Eugene Merrill Deitch, directed 13 episodes of the beloved children’s cartoons Tom and Jerry and some of the series Popeye.

Gene worked for the Aviation from America of the North before being drafted into the military and entering pilot training.

After being discharged for medical reasons, the illustrator settled in 1959 in Prague, Czech Republic, And his career took off.

At that time, he began his career as a cartoonist and only at 30 did he take off as an illustrator after signing a contract with Terrytoons.

He worked as a creative director and in the late 1950s he received nominations for Oscar awardsFor his short films.

I had created for example the series “Tom Terrific”, while “Sidney’s Family Tree”which he co-produced was nominated for a Academy Award in 1958.

It was only with his movie “Munro” who won in 1961 the statuette of the Hollywood academy to the Best Animated Short Film.

He was also nominated for the same recognition twice in 1964 for “Here is Nudnik” and “How to avoid friendship”.

During these 10 years, the cartoonist collaborated with iconic Cartoon how “Popeye”, and “Tom and Jerry” where he was co-creator of several short films.

TO Gene they survive his wife and three children from his first marriage, all of whom are cartoonists.

The cartoonist’s fans turned to Twitter to share their deep pain and express how much his work meant to them.

“It makes me so happy that Gene Deitch you are finally getting the attention you deserve. He was much more than the reputation of ‘Tom and Jerry’ who built. We will always miss him, “said one of his fans, who also published drawings as a tribute.

Another wrote: “I am so discouraged to hear about Gene. May he rest in peace and may his legacy continue to be honored for decades to come. “

