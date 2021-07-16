‘Toluco’ famous fan of the Mexican National Team, gives his shirt to Christian Martinoli

During the match of the Mexican National Team against Guatemala on Day 2 of the 2021 Gold Cup, a couple went viral thanks to the transmission of TV Azteca and the narration of Christian Martinoli, so now, the famous ‘Toluco’ gave him his shirt to the Mexican narrator.

After the trend in social networks became, the fan wearing the shirt he wore in the game, the famous TV Azteca narrator, to whom he sent a message with his girlfriend.

“Quiubo Martinoli, here I send you my shirt, from your compa el ‘Toluco'”. Said the famous fan, next to his beautiful girlfriend, who also starred in the love story.

During the broadcast, Martinoli commissioned his partner Omar Villalbazo to wear the ‘Toluco’ shirt, a request that the TV Azteca reporter complied with.

The relationship went viral after ‘Toluco’s’ girlfriend seemed to be too bored and angry during the match, while Martinoli, García, Zague and Campos narrated and commented on the progress in the relationship, until love triumphed.

