Toluca vs Rayados de Monterrey: Schedule and channel where to watch the match of Matchday 14

The Red Devils of Toluca receive a visit from the Rayados of Monterrey at the Nemesio Diez Stadium at 12:00 noon to play the game corresponding to the Day 14 of the 2021 Closing Tournament of Liga MX. The game will be transmitted by the signal of TUDN.

The scarlet team marches in the seventh position of the general with 19 points and seeks to return to the path of victory after four days of not adding 3 points, tearing themselves in the fight for direct tickets to the Liguilla and putting their ticket to the league at risk. Repechage, although he still has 5 ‘cushion’ points left over the last place.

Playing at home, Hernán Cristante’s team adds 4 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, but has not won in hell since the 1-0 that they scored against Pumas on Matchday 6 on February 14, since then they have added two draws and a defeat.

For its part, the Monterrey team is located in third place with 22 units (one game pending), adding 10 of the last 15 points played.

Playing as a visitor, Rayados has not had a good performance in the Clausura 2021, signing a record of 2 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses

