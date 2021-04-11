Toluca vs Rayados de Monterrey: Lineups of the match of J14 of Liga MX

The Red Devils of Toluca and the Rayados of Monterrey meet at the Nemesio Diez Stadium in the match corresponding to the Day 14 of the 2021 Closing Tournament of Liga MX. Party that begins to define the high positions of the Table.

The match faces the 3rd place against the 8th and Hernán Cristante knows that if he wins, he could place himself within the first places.

For his part, Aguirre must win the match if he wants to tie his ticket at least to the Repechage from this day, as he would reach 25 points.

Party Lineups:

Toluca: García, Barbieri, Torres Nilo, Sambueza, Salinas, Castañeda, Baeza, Rigonato, Vázquez, Estrada and Canelo.

Rayados: González, Montes, Gallardo, Vegas, Medina, Kranevitter, Meza, Ortíz, González, Carlos Rodríguez and Funes Mori.

