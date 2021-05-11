Toluca vs Cruz Azul: Probable lineups of the MX Liguilla Quarterfinal match

The Red Devils of Toluca Y The Cruz Azul Machine will give the starting flag of the Liga MX Clausura 2021 League this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at the Nemesio Díez Stadium, which will already be able to count on the presence of fans in its stands for the first time since the health contingency began.

Cruz Azul and Toluca will star in the ‘most uneven’ series of the Quarter-Finals, as the Cementeros arrive as top favorites to get the Liga MX title in this tournament, while the Scarlets have entered the Liguilla via the Repechage, dragging a negative trend in their last games.

However, the ‘Fiesta Grande’ of Mexican Soccer is another tournament and the statistics of the regular phase are left over, a verse that the choriceros will try to appeal this Wednesday when they dispute the Ida against the Juan Reynoso team, trying to get a result positive that allows them to handle the process in the Vuelta en el Azteca game.

Toluca vs Cruz Azul: Possible lineups for the Liguilla Toluca match: Luis García (P); Diego Rigonato, Miguel Barbieri, Torres Nilo, Raúl López; Claudio Baeza, José Vázquez, Kevin Castañeda, Rumbens Sambueza (C); Michael Estrada and Alexis Canelo. Blue Cross: Jesús Corona (P) (C); José Martínez, Julio Domínguez, Juan Escobar, José Rivero; Guillermo Fernández, Elías Hernández, Víctor Yotún, Orbelín Pineda; Santiago Giménez and Jonathan Rodríguez. HISTORY IN SHORT TOURNAMENTS: 23 victories for Cruz Azul 17 draws 18 victories for Toluca Prediction: Cruz Azul wins

