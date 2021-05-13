Toluca vs Cruz Azul: Penalty on Rubens Sambueza was well sanctioned, says Ramos Rizo

Just in the first game of the 2021 Clausura tournament, the controversy over the refereeing was present in the first leg between the Red Devils of Toluca and the Cruz Azul Machine, for a penalty in favor of the Chorizo ​​Power.

In the second half and with the match tied to one goal, Rubens Sambueza entered the area of ​​the cement and was knocked down by Roberto “the Louse” Alvarado, in an action where the whistler did not hesitate to score the penalty.

In social networks, the decision of Marco Antonio “el Gato” Ortíz was quite questioned, along with the absence of the VAR to review the play, although former whistler and analyst Felipe Ramos Rizo assured that it was a correct marking.

Penalty well sanctioned in favor of Toluca over Sambueza – Felipe Ramos Rizo (@ramosrizo) May 13, 2021

Despite this comment from the ESPN analyst, users continued to question the decision of “Gato” Marco Antonio Ortíz, because for many fans it was not even a fault.

| Perfect execution of from the penalty spot, and puts us back up on the scoreboard! ⚽️⚽️⚽️ # ForjadoEnElInfierno pic.twitter.com/GIQH5QyXdJ – Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) May 13, 2021

