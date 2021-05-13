Toluca vs Cruz Azul: Lineups for the 2021 Clausura quarterfinals

This Wednesday, May 12, the League of the Clausura 2021 Tournament with the first leg of the quarterfinals, in which the Red Devils of Toluca receive the visit of the Cruz Azul Machine in a Nemesio Diez Stadium that finally reopened its doors to the fans.

The cement team, led by Juan Reynoso, advanced directly to the quarterfinals after finishing as first place in the General Table and arrives with a “rest” week after their participation in the Concacaf Champions League, in where he advanced to the semifinals.

For their part, the Red Devils of Hernán Cristante arrive after defeating the Esmeraldas del León on penalties in the repechage, after drawing 2-2 in regular time, and then prevailing 4-2 from the eleven steps.

It should be remembered that in this phase of the tournament the first tiebreaker criterion is the away goals and in case the clubs tie by scoring the same goals at home and as visitors, the position in the table will be taken as the second criterion.

The lineups of Toluca vs Cruz Azul in the first leg quarterfinals of Clausura 2021

Toluca: L. García, R. López, J. Torres Nilo, M. Barbieri, C. Baeza, D. Rigonato, K. Castañeda, J. Vázquez, R. Sambueza, M. Estrada, A. Canelo.

Blue Cross: J. Corona, J. Rivero, J. Domínguez, P. Aguilar, J. Escobar, E. Alvarado, R. Baca, L. Romo, G. Fernández, B. Angulo, W. Montoya

