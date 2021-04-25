Toluca vs Club América: Mexicans from Las Águilas with wet gunpowder in the Nemesio Diez

The Eagles of Club América visit the Red Devils of Toluca this Sunday on the Nemesio Stadium field and they must win if they want to continue in the fight for the general leadership and also, they will ‘seek’ to break a bad streak at the Devils Stadium.

Since Apertura 2014, Club América’s Mexican players have not scored at Nemesio Diez and the last 15 Eagles goals have fallen thanks to foreigners.

Oribe Peralta was the last Mexican to score for Nemesio Diez in 2014 and since then, only foreign players have scored for the Eagles.

The last 15 official goals of America in "La Bombonera" were scored by foreigners.

Players like Roger Martínez, Renato Ibarra, Aguilera, Bruno Valdez, Michael Arroyo, Benedetto and Osvaldo Martínez are some of the players who have scored.

Now, this Sunday, Henry Martín, Mauro Lainez, Luis Fuentes, Jorge Sánchez and Santiago Naveda will have the opportunity to break that streak.

