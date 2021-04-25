Toluca vs Club América: Lineups of the J16 match of Liga MX

The activity of Day 16 of Closing Tournament 2021 of the MX League continues this Sunday, April 26, with the visit of the Eagles of Club América to Toluca at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, a match that both will seek to win if they wish to follow their objectives.

America will seek the 3 points to continue in the fight for the leadership, while Toluca seeks to advance to 7th place in the General classification.

Both Solari and Hernán Cristante will go out with everything in search of winning the match, so they will send their best men.

Lineups of the Liga MX match

Toluca: Luis García, Raúl López, Barbieri, Torres Nilo, Ortega, Sambueza, Baeza, Vázquez, Estrada, Yrizar and Canelo.

America club: G. Ochoa, Colula, E. Aguilera, Bruno Valdez,, L. Fuentes, R. Sánchez, Benedetti, P. Aquino, Alfonso Sánchez, M. Lainez and R. Martínez.

