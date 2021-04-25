Toluca vs Club América: Fans blast Emanuel Aguilera for ‘slowness’ in the first goal

Emanuel Aguilera, defense of the Eagles of the Club América of Santiago Solari, was highly surpassed by Pedro Alexis Canelo in the first goal of the Red Devils of Toluca, which is why, on social networks, the fans exploded the defender.

Canelo beat Aguilera’s back and due to more acceleration, he could not reach it and ended up falling at the pace, which left Canelo free to give the ball to Estrada who scored the goal.

“Aguilera in slow motion. Canelo’s great unmarking movement. The eagle loses 1-0. Wrote the Russian Zamogilny, who criticized the defender.

We are losing due to two individual errors by Aguilera and Benedetti. – J ess (@ 35P1T14) April 25, 2021

Watching the repetition of Toluca’s first goal and seeing Aguilera’s speed and how he stumbles – Luis Santamaría (@LuisQuacks) April 25, 2021

