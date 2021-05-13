Toluca takes the lead 2-1 in the tie against Cruz Azul

05/13/2021 at 04:15 CEST

The Toluca took an important step to play the semifinal of the Liga MX de Clausura by defeating 2-1 at home at Blue Cross, this Thursday in the first leg of the semifinals. The Toluca I came from winning FC Juarez in the previous phase of the Liga MX de Clausura; the Blue Cross, for his part, managed to snatch the square from the Tijuana. After this match the Toluca took advantage in the Liga MX de Clausura tie against Blue Cross, who will try to turn the tie around in his own field.

The first part of the match started on the right foot for the Toluca team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a maximum penalty of Alexis Pedro Canelo at 27 minutes. However, the visiting team reacted at 34 minutes and equalized the contest through a goal from Guillermo Fernandez, concluding the first half with a score of 1-1.

The second part of the match started face to face for him Toluca, who took advantage of the play to cross the net of his rival with a goal from the penalty spot of Michael Estrada in minute 52, thus ending the match with a final result of 2-1.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Toluca gave entrance to Haret ortega, Jorge Alejandro Rodriguez Y Enrique Triverio for Diego, Michael Estrada Y Kevin Castañeda, Meanwhile he Blue Cross gave the green light to Orbelín Pineda, Jonathan Rodriguez, Santiago Gimenez, Elijah Hernandez Y Yoshimar Yotun for Walter Montoya, Rafael Baca, Brayan Angulo, Ignacio Rivero Y Luis Romo.

The referee showed three yellow cards, two for Miguel Barbieri Y Rubens Sambueza, of the local team and one for Luis Romo, of the visiting team.

On May 16 we will know who will qualify: it will be decided in the second leg that will face the Blue Cross in the stadium of Blue Cross before him Toluca.