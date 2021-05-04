Toluca: Rubens Sambueza sends an emotional message to Alexis Canelo after his scoring title

Football player Rubens Sambueza of the Red Devils of Toluca in the MX League, released an emotional message of congratulations for his partner Alexis Canelo, after finishing as this season’s goalscoring champion in the Guardians Tournament 2021.

Congratulations Cane for the scoring championship award for group and individual effort I kept improving that you are still young and you have a lot ahead of you (Before I forget, I hope the perfume in my place) hehehe let’s go tank yet “, was the message from Sambueza.

The Argentine attacker sent this message to Alexis Canelo through his official Instagram account, where he congratulated them along with a photograph of both embraced in the match against Club América this campaign.

Rubén Sambueza assured that his teammate’s scoring title is due to group and individual effort, but stressed that he must continue to improve since he is still very young and has a long way to go in his career.

