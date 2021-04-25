Toluca receives America

04/25/2021

On at 09:45 CEST

The America visit this Monday to Nemesio Díez Riega Stadium to measure yourself with Toluca in its sixteenth round of the Liga MX de Clausura, which will begin at 0:30.

The Toluca He wants to be reunited with victory in the match corresponding to the sixteenth day after losing the last match against the Santos Laguna by a score of 3-1. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won five of the 15 games played to date.

For his part, America had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Blue Cross during his last match, so he comes to the game with the pretense of keeping all three points this time. Of the 15 games he has played in this season of the Liga MX de Clausura, the America He has won 11 of them.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Toluca he has won four times, been defeated twice and has drawn twice in eight games played so far, which means he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. At home, the America they have won four times and lost twice in their seven games played, making them a good performer as an outsider.

The two rivals have met before in the Nemesio Díez Riega StadiumIn fact, the numbers show 10 wins, six losses and six draws in favor of the Toluca. The last match between Toluca and the America This tournament was played in September 2020 and concluded with a 1-1 draw.