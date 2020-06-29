Credit: DEPOSITPHOTOS / MEXSPORT

The GNP Cup will be played in early June will be a preparation tournament for some clubs in the Liga MX. In said contest will participate Chivas, America, Pumas, Tigers, Toluca, Cruz Azul and MazatlanHowever, the scarlet box could dispute the friendly contest.

According to information from The universal, the scarlet box players, including Alfredo Talavera, have shown their disagreement to dispute the GNP Cup due to cases of coronavirus that presented the campus of Blue Cross.

SEE MORE: (PHOTO) Jimena Sánchez « steals » the eyes of her fans with tight outfit

The elements of the Red Devils they think it is a mistake to return to activities before the Opening 2019. In case the scarlets decide not to play the tournament the event organizers will have to invite another team.

The GNP Cup will start next Friday, July 3 with the game between Blue Cross and Pumas; The cement team is expected to attend the tournament with players U20 due to the eight positive coronavirus cases in the first team.