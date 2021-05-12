Toluca: Luis García places Cruz Azul and América as the rivals to beat in this league

The goalkeeper Luis Garcia of the Red Devils of Toluca in the MX League, place the Blue Cross and to America club as the two rivals to beat in this league, where they are among the best 8 teams in the Guardians Tournament 2021.

Cruz Azul and América are the most difficult rivals. The first step is Cruz Azul, so we must take it very seriously and with great focus, “were the words of Luis García.

The Choriceros goalkeeper spoke in an interview for TUDN, where he made it clear that the two favorite teams for the title are the Machine and the Eagles, so they are fully focused on the quarterfinals hoping to run into Coapa’s in the semifinals.

Luis García also spoke about the great spirit that exists within the squad and the coaching staff of Cristante, after beating the León team in the playoff round, who came out as the favorite over them after being the current champions.

