Toluca: Jorge Torres Nilo demands not to lower his arms before Cruz Azul prior to the second leg

The Red Devils of Toluca will seek to finalize the series of the quarterfinal round of the Liga MX, visiting the Aztec stadium to the Cruz Azul Machine within the action of the second leg in the Closing tournament 2021.

In a press videoconference at the Metepec facilities, defender Jorge Torres Nilo stated that the team will have to fight to the maximum in the last 90 minutes of the tie against the Celestes to advance to the semifinals.

“It’s going to be a very intense match, we know it’s all or nothing, we are leaving everything we have, we are not saving anything and we believe we can go to the next round,” he said.

Los Diablos Rojos del Toluca is enough with any victory, draw or defeat of 3-2 upwards by the minimum difference to be able to secure their place in the round of the semifinals by the criterion of the visitor goal.

While the Cruz Azul Machine occupies any victory without conceding a goal or by difference of two goals to continue dreaming of being able to break the drought of titles in the MX League in the current Clausura 2021 tournament.

