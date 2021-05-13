Toluca hits first and defeats Cruz Azul in the first leg of the quarterfinals (Summary, Video)

The Red Devils of Toluca gave the surprise and struck first in the first leg quarterfinals, defeating the Cruz Azul Machine 2-1 at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, with goals from Pedro Alexis Canelo and Michael Estrada.

At the beginning of the match, Chorizo ​​Power, led by Hernán Cristante, went out with everything to attack generating a couple of dangerous plays in front of José de Jesús corona, although he did not manage to specify.

It was until minute 26 when Pedro Alexis Canelo suffered a foul inside the area that the whistler scored as a penalty. Canelo himself charged from eleven steps and scored the first of the night for Toluca.

After the Toluca score, the Machine began to advance lines in search of the tie, which came from the feet of Guillermo “Pol” Fernández, who scored a goal at minute 34 by hitting a ball that entered the stick of the ball first. goal by Luis García.

For the second half, the scarlets again came out with everything in the first minutes and went ahead on the scoreboard after a controversial penalty on Rubens Sambueza, which was charged in a great way by Michael Estrada for 2-1 at minute 52.

In the final minutes, the celestial ones went all out on the attack in search of tying the first leg match, although Luis García and the defense of the choriceros failed to beat them, who took this small advantage for the return leg at the Azteca Stadium.

