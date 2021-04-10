Toluca: Hernán Cristante recognizes the cunning of Javier Aguirre on the Rayados bench

Coach Hernán Cristante of the Red Devils of Toluca in the MX League, he recognized the cunning with which he has Javier Aguirre of the Rayados from Monterrey, prior to their meeting on matchday 14 of the 2021 Guardians Tournament.

I know Vasco and not only is he a good coach, he has an important journey, he is very astute, a very skilled guy to handle the strengths of his team and his game model, “said coach Hernán Cristante.

The Argentine technical director spoke at a press conference in front of the media, where he praised the cunning and experience of Javier Aguirre, which he has known how to apply in the Rayados team.

If we don’t enforce our game, we can’t compete with a team of this caliber, ”said the Red Devils coach.

Hernán Cristante made it clear that the match will be difficult against a tough rival like the Rayados del Monterrey, so they must go out to assert their game to be able to compete with their rivals who are at the top of the table.

