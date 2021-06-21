Toluca: Haret Ortega, former Club América, would have offers from belgium

The team of America has become one of the best quarries in Mexican soccer along with Club Pachuca, since, both have been the teams that more players have exported to the old continent.

Among the promises that were in the ‘Nest’, there was one that drew attention from lower categories, we talk about Haret ortega, who currently militates with the Red Devils of Toluca.

With the departure of Ramón Juárez, the fans revived their annoyance over the decision to sell the 21-year-old central defender, whom they considered with great potential, and it is not for less, since, according to Josh Mendoza, Ortega would have an offer from the Belgium and another European country.

CANTERANS AMERICA It is confirmed that Ramón Juárez is going to Puebla for a year on loan WITH THE OPTION TO PURCHASE. Haret Ortega has offers from Belgium and another European country. Your letter belongs to Toluca. Iván Moreno is already from Mazatlán. His contract with America expired and was not renewed. pic.twitter.com/mZljCQoQCA – Josh Mendoza ⚽ (@JoshimarMM) June 21, 2021

The reporter does not reveal the names of the teams; However, it is surprising news because he is not an indisputable starter with Hernán Cristante, but it would be a great opportunity to make that leap in quality.