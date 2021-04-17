Toluca: Haret Ortega accepts that it has not been the desired tournament

The Toluca team has distinguished itself by its irregularity throughout the season; however, he still remains in playoff spots. On Sunday they will visit the TSM field, to face Santos Laguna, one of the best teams in the tournament.

Before the match, the young defender, Haret Ortega, spoke at a press conference and pointed out that it was not the best tournament for the team, since they have not managed to have the irregularity they wanted.

“It has been very difficult, I have had ups and downs. It was not the tournament that I expected from the beginning, but you have to work for that. We know that things are not always as one thinks and wants ”.

Ortega He arrived in Toluca last tournament and under the direction of Carlos Morales, he won the title, but with the arrival of Cristante, the Club América youth squad, only, he has managed to play six games in the tournament, one of them as a starter.