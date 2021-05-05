Toluca FC: Rubens Sambueza warns Leon ahead of the Repechage

The Red Devils of Toluca will face the Esmeraldas of the León Club in the Repechage of the Closing Tournament 2021, looking to advance to the Liguilla, and Rubens Sambueza he left a little message to the Fierce in the previous one.

At a press conference, the captain of the Chorizo ​​Power recognized the quality of Lion and assured that they know of the danger of the current champion; However, they will not show this respect on the field of play since they have to go out with everything in search of the pass to the “big party”.

Also read: Chivas: Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez received a special gift prior to his fight against Joe Saunders

“All teams deserve proper respect. He is the last champion of Mexican soccer, but he has to lose when we start to play and we have to be daring, forceful, show that we want to enter the league “

Regarding the classification “of belly” of Toluca to the repechage, when finishing as 11th place in the classification, Sambueza acknowledged that this is not what they would have wanted, since the objective was to advance directly.

“The team has not been regular, it has had many ups and downs and that has cost us to finish in the position we finished. Nobody likes to finish there, because during the championship we were always on top. Unfortunately we couldn’t finish between the four of us “

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: