Toluca FC makes the signing of Braian Zamudio, Paraguayan selected official

A few moments ago, the team of Toluca made his second reinforcement for the Opening 2021, it’s about the 25-year-old left winger, Braian samudio, who comes from Rizespor from Turkey.

According to SuperDeportivo, the Paraguayan team that is currently playing in the Copa América, signed a three-year contract. Samudio arrived with good numbers from his last season in the old continent.

The player played 39 games in all competitions, playing more than 2000 minutes in the season, where he managed to score nine goals and gave five assists, being a reinforcement that will strengthen Hernán Cristante’s offensive sector.

This is the second reinforcement of the scarlet team, remembering that a few weeks ago they presented the Spanish attacker, Ian González, in addition, it should be noted that they renewed Rubens Sambueza.