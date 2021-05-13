Toluca FC: Hernán Cristante highlighted the work of his team in the first leg vs Cruz Azul

The Red Devils of Toluca took the victory against the Cruz Azul Machine in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021 and Hernán Cristante highlighted the work of his players in the Bombonera field.

In a press conference, Cristante pointed out that they had a great match to win the first leg, although he is aware that there are still ninety minutes to define the series.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso justifies the substitution of ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez and Orbelín Pineda vs Toluca

“Today was a great game and the team has a good result in the first game, there is still another one to go. Perhaps, today we do not have all the solid arguments but the boys changed the chip “

“Today was a great game and the team gets a good result in the first game, there is still another one to go. Maybe today we don’t have all the solid arguments but the boys changed the chip.” -Hernán Cristante, DT @ TolucaFC. # EnlaceBalompié pic.twitter.com/GQlf5mG9e1 – Football Link (@ LinkBalompie) May 13, 2021

Regarding the first leg, Hernán Cristante pointed out that they knew what they were going to face and in this way they planned a match that would be very intense. In addition, he spoke about Juan Reynoso’s changes in his starting eleven, noting that he did not feel “underestimated” by his rival.

“We knew it would be a game where we had to reduce the spaces, obviously there was a lot of intensity, they had a lot without losing and the team gets a good result, it will not be easy at all”

“We knew it would be a game where we had to reduce the spaces, obviously there was a lot of intensity, they had a lot without losing and the team gets a good result, it will not be easy at all” ️ ️Hernán Cristante, DT Club Toluca pic.twitter.com/vaAq6Zm5mm – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) May 13, 2021

“I don’t think (Cruz Azul) has underestimated. (Reynoso) He did it for an idea, for a way. Toluca also instills respect “

“I don’t think (#CruzAzul) has underestimated. (Reynoso) He did it for an idea, for a way. Toluca also commands respect ”. Cristante gave his opinion on the situation of ‘Cabecita’ and Pineda on the bench at the beginning. https://t.co/F04OQn5ysZ – Edgar Flores (@ft_edgar) May 13, 2021

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content