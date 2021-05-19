Toluca FC: Enrique Triverio will not renew with the Red Devils

After falling in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021, the Red Devils of Toluca begin to think about what the next tournament will be, for which there would be several outputs, such as that of Enrique Triverio.

According to information from the journalist Nahuel Ferreira, the Argentine forward ends his contract with the Red Devils and the choricero team does not intend to offer him a renewal, so he will probably leave Liga MX and return to South American football.

“On June 30, Enrique Triverio’s contract with #Toluca expires and it will not be renewed. His performance in #LigaMX had already been in decline for a long time, in the last 35 games played, he scored a single goal. “

In the Clausura 2021, Triverio only played 37% of the possible minutes in the entire tournament, adding only 576 minutes in 16 games, of which only four were as a starter. The Argentine forward did not score any goals in these games.

Triverio’s performance was not good in the Apertura 2020 either, since he added 698 minutes in 16 games, seven as a starter, and only got one goal.

