Toluca FC: Diego Rigonato postponed surgery to be with his teammates vs Cruz Azul

The Red Devils of Toluca suffered the loss of Diego Rigonato for the Liguilla del Closing 2021, after that in the first leg, he suffered a hard blow from Luis Romo that fractured his nose, for which he will have to undergo surgery.

In fact, the footballer’s operation should have already been carried out, however, the Brazilian postponed it to travel to the Azteca Stadium.

Rigonato had surgery planned for this Friday, however, had he been operated, he would not have been able to make the trip, so he postponed his operation.

Rigonato is in the stadium supporting the Red Devils of Toluca, a match that will define the second semifinalist after Puebla got his pass by tying with Atlas.

