Toluca FC: Diego Rigonato misses the Liguilla due to a broken nose

The Red Devils of Toluca will suffer a hard loss for the rest of the Liguilla del Closing 2021, in case they advance, as the midfielder Diego Rigonato suffered a broken nose in the first leg of the quarterfinals against the Cruz Azul Machine.

According to information from Ignacio Alva, a TUDN reporter, Rigonato suffered a fracture in the nasal septum and will have to undergo an operation to have a reconstruction on his nose.

Just at minute 18, Diego Rigonato had to go out of gear after he suffered an accidental elbow from Luis Romo in midfield, which left a significant cut that forced him to leave the field.

The Brazilian midfielder was taken to a hospital immediately for the corresponding studies to be carried out, where it was detected that he had a septum fracture.

For his part, Rigonato sent a message through his social networks, where he wrote “Thank you very much everyone for your love and support. God bless you! ”After your review.

The Toluca Red Devils emerged with a slight advantage from the first leg by defeating the Cruz Azul Machine at the Nemesio Diez Stadium. Now they will seek to finalize their pass when they visit the cement producers at the Azteca Stadium on Saturday, May 15, for the return match.

