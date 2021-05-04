Toluca FC: Alexis Canelo spoke after his scoring title, ‘he is a great pride’

Pedro Alexis Canelo, striker for the Red Devils of Toluca, established himself as the scoring champion of the Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League after finishing the regular phase of the season with 11 touchdowns.

In an interview for TUDN, the Chorizo ​​Power forward spoke about this great achievement that puts him in the club’s history alongside players like Bruno Marioni, Héctor Mancilla and José Saturnino Cardozo.

“For me it is a great pride, I have always looked for this. Putting my name in the history of this great institution is a great pride for me and the people who were close to me and saw me prepare, it is a gift of merit. But here the bar is very high “

Pedro Alexis Canelo also assured that he feels at the level of the best forwards in Liga MX, ahead of the start of the 2021 Clausura Repechage, where the Devils will face Club León.

“Today I am encouraged to say that I feel at the level of the other forwards of the other teams”

