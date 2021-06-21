Toluca ends Chivas’ illusions and renews Raúl López

A few moments ago, the hopes of the fans of Chivas to see Raul Lopez back they have disappeared, since, through a statement on their social networks, the team of Toluca announced its renewal.

The Mexican full-back ended his contract this summer, so various media pointed out that some teams from the MX League they were behind his services; however, despite the delay, he will remain in ‘hell’.

It is not revealed how much he extended his contract, but the truth is that, with this, he extinguishes the rumors about not entering into the club’s plans for him Opening 2021. “Raúl López renews his pact with the Devil. Class, fine passes and total delivery in Hell “, says the publication.

The Chivas youth squad was one of the players with the most matches under the direction of Hernan Cristante, played 15 games and scoring a goal in the tournament.