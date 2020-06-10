Credit: DEPOSITPHOTOS / MEXSPORT

The Toluca became the first guest at semifinals of the e-Liga MX after defeating with a strong marker of 5-0 to the Atlético San Luis at the beginning of quarter finals of the virtual tournament.

Since the start of the match, the Toluca He showed his superiority and at minute 20 of the game, they went to the front on the board with a score of Leo Fernandez.

Moments later, the Choriceros increased the difference with a bit of Felipe Pardo that put more tranquility and directed the victory of his team.

Before the break, Alexis Canelor put the 3-0 that practically gave the pass to the next round to the Red Devils and left out the Potosinos.

In the complement, Toluca made the final 5-0 and thus secured the ticket to the semifinals and they were confirmed as one of the favorite teams to keep the title of the e-Liga MX.