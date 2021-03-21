Toluca | Alexis Canelo referred to Toluca’s lack of a goal: No worries | MX League

Deportivo Toluca had a very positive start to Guard1anes 2021, obtaining 13 points in the first six matchdays. However, things started to get worse since that match against Cruz Azul and, since that time, he only registers a victory that was nothing less than against Tigres UANL.

The Red Devils went from being among the three best in the championship to going down to fifth position, putting at risk the direct classification to the Liguilla. This Sunday, against Puebla, those led by Hernán Cristante will have a litmus test, although to obtain victory they need to correct a major flaw.

Alexis Canelo, one of the Liga MX scorers with 8 goals, referred to precisely the lack of a goal that surrounded the Choriceros in the last four games, where they scored only one (against the Felinos). The Argentine forward recognized that it is something that they must work to improve it.









Alexis Canelo referred to Toluca’s lack of goal

“It is not a concern, it is to occupy. We had been the team that generated the most, in fact, we are among the teams that have scored the most goals, so it means that it had been very accurate. I hope the team gets back on track to continue scoring more goals “, said the scorer at a press conference.

In the pre-match against La Franja, Canelo was excited about getting a victory to be calm on the FIFA date: “It is good to win, and more, because there is a break coming. It’s nice to have those two weeks to work and face the remainder of the tournament. It will be very important to win on Sunday; with good performance and arrival, as the team had been doing “, ended.